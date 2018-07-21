JS Bank, Rastgar sign pact to buy efficient air compressors

Karachi: JS Bank has entered into an agreement with Rastgar and Company to facilitate domestic manufacturers for purchase of state-of-the-art energy efficient air compressors. The deal was inked by Kamran Jafar, Group Head Corporate & Retail Banking - JS Bank and Maqsood Zulfqar, CEO - Rastgar & Co. in the presence of team members from both companies.

Under the terms of this arrangement, JS Bank will provide clients with credit and leasing facilities to streamline the compressor procurement process for clients of Rastgar & Co. On the other end, Rastagar will provide customers with CompAir Air Compressors which are equipped with Conn devices.

These systems allow for predictive compressor maintenance and provide data for improved energy conservation.

The signing ceremony was held at Rastgar’s Korangi office during an open house session. The event was attended by a large number of prominent Pakistani business and industry leaders along with media representatives.

Included among these were the Secretary General of the Korangi Industrial Association, Chairman and Vice Chairman of PAAPAM, representatives from trade associations, pharmaceutical, engineering and textile manufacturers.**