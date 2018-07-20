YDA donates Rs3.5m to SC dams fund

LAHORE: The Young Doctors Association (YDA), Punjab, donated Rs 3.5 million to Supreme Court’s Diamir-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund and vowed to collect Rs 20 million from all over Punjab on behalf of the association.

Speaking at a press conference at Services Hospital on Thursday, YDA President Dr Maroof Veince and Senior Vice-President Dr Atif Majeed Chaudhry supported Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar’s humanitarian cause and initiated funds collection campaign from Services Hospital. The YDA collected Rs 3.5 million from all senior and junior doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of Services Hospital who generously contributed to the noble cause. The YDA office-bearers announced engaging the whole doctor community of Punjab and achieving the target of Rs 20 million for the fund.

The YDA office-bearers also paid rich tributes to Nawab Siraj Raisani and other martyrs in Mastung attack as well as all other patriotic Baloch people. They said that all senior doctors as well as junior doctors of YDA were providing efficient and quality treatment to the injured round the clock.

The YDA condemned the paucity of seats and violation of merit under Central Induction Policy and demanded the government and health authorities to set things right. They alleged that former secretaries of the two wings of Health Department were involved in massive corruption and they destroyed the health sector. The YDA urged National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to expedite the process of inquiries to decide their cases.

The YDA office-bearers also demanded audit of all health projects initiated by the previous government on the pattern of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute as they suspected massive corruption in the projects. They also drew CJ’s attention towards shortage of facilities and unavailability of medicines in hospitals in the province.

They said there was an acute shortage of doctors in medical teaching institutions. They demanded lift the ban on transfers in teaching hospitals. They demanded regularisation of doctors serving on ad hoc basis. They also called for legislation on security in hospitals.