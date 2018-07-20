Endless suffering

The current pension payment system is unfair. I retired from Postal Services during the year 2015, as an officer of BPS 21. In June 2018, I received higher monthly pension in comparison to the BPS-21 officers who retired at least two to 15 years before I did. At the same time, I am receiving lesser monthly pension in comparison to my junior colleagues. The current system places senior pensioners at an unfavourable position and also discriminates old pensioners against the new ones. Through this discrimination, the Ministry of Finance is violating Article 25 of the constitution. which advocates the equality of all citizens.

It is important that the higher authorities take notice of this injustice and unfair practices, and give relief to millions of retired employees from discrimination, deprivation, financial loss, anxiety and stress.

Dr Muhammad Azizullah Khan

Islamabad