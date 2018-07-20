Establish test centres

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has always been a trusted institution across the country for its maintaining merit and transparency in recruitment process of various posts. However, there is one problem which the institution should pay attention to: the lack of examination centres in Sindh. Except for the CSS exams, all tests are only conducted in Karachi.

As a result, candidates who live in places far from Karachi including, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Shikarpur, and Larkana, or even from central cities of the province, Khairpur, Nawabshah, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroz, find it difficult to arrive at the test centre at the assigned time. Applicants from these areas have to travel to Karachi a day before the test. This is problematic for the aspirants, and extremely problematic for those who have no place other than hotels to live in the city. The FPSC authorities should look into this matter and provide relief to the candidates by establishing test centres at other cities of the province as well.

Ghulam Mustafa

Dadu