Ajmal Khan Wazir, Fizza Junejo join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader Ajmal Khan Wazir and Fizza Junejo, the daughter of former prime minister Muhammad Khan Junejo Wednesday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Fizza hails from Sindh while Wazir is from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Both met PTI Chairman Imran Khan here and formally became part of the party, reposing full faith in PTI leadership and the party manifesto. Chairman PTI welcomed both Wazir and Fizza. They have joined PTI with less than a week in general election. Meanwhile, PTI Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry reacted sharply to PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s talk of poll conspiracy and said party Chairman Imran Khan would surely make his way to the premiership and he would do it without the notorious “reconciliation” introduced by Bilawal Bhutto’s father and others like him. Fawad stated that Imran’s struggle for transparency in elections was incomparable. “Bilawal’s pointing to a “factitious” conspiracy gives glimpse of his low level of intellect and apart from being a “new kid on the block”, Bilawal is also not acquainted with the dynamics of politics,” he alleged. He said that we must inform Bilawal that his party was striking deals with those, who rigged elections 2013 when chairman PTI was on the roads struggling for fair elections. “Before giving lame statements about transparency in elections, Bilawal must seek apology from the nation for siding with Nawaz Sharif over the issue of election rigging in last elections,” remarked PTI leader.

Chaudhry further added if Bilawal has courage he should stop his father Asif Ali Zardari from making PPP adhere to Nawaz's policy.

He said it was astonishing that the parties which were opposing the process of reforming electoral process, were ranting about rigging now. He said that the nation has rejected PPP and PML-N. “Bilawal must ask his father that why PPP has been doomed,” said Fawad.