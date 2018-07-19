Thu July 19, 2018
National

MR
Monitoring Report
July 19, 2018

‘Illegal weapons’ recovered from PML-N leader’s house

MULTAN: A police raid at the residence of a local PML-N leader Tuesday night yielded “illegal weapons”, Geo News reported, citing authorities, who also arrested the suspect.

According to police, weapons — including a repeater, rifle, and a pistol — were recovered from the house of PML-N youth wing district president Abdul Rehman Fari Khan, who was subsequently arrested. An FIR was filed by SI Talib Hussain in accordance with the arms ordinance.

Police said the arms recovered from Abdul Rehman Fari Khan’s residence were “illegal”.

Later, the PML-N workers reached the New Multan Police Station and staged a protest outside it, shouting slogans against the police and terming the arrest “illegal operation against their leader”.

