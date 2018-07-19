Punjab youth urged to take part in maximum sports activities

LAHORE: Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Chaudhry has said that healthy activities are essential for a healthy society and Sports Board Punjab is organizing Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship just to incline youth of the province towards healthy sports activities; he said this while talking to media on the sidelines of taekwondo event at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday. Ayub Chaudhry also planted a tree in Nishtar Park Sports Complex on the instructions of Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Durrani. On this occasion he said that trees are a sign of healthy and well civilized societies and that’s why we should grow maximum number of trees in our surroundings.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami and other officials were also present on this occasion.Ayub Chaudhry informed that more such competitions will be organized in other divisions of the Punjab after general elections. He urged the youth of the province to take part in sports activities as much as they can. “Our youngsters are very talented and they should not waste their time in useless activities. We are making sincere efforts to make Punjab green and healthy as per directions of Chief Secretary Punjab,” he explained.

Chaudhry further said that Sports Board Punjab is providing maximum opportunities to talented youth of the province. “We are planning to include students of different schools in such mega sports events in future,” he added.