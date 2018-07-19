Ryanair strike hits 600 flights, 100,000 passengers

MADRID: Ryanair on Wednesday said it had cancelled 600 flights in Europe on July 25 and 26 due to cabin crew strikes in Spain, Portugal and Belgium.

The low-cost Irish airline which predicted that 100,000 passengers would be affected, said in a statement they had “been offered re-accommodation on alternative flights” or a complete refund.

Cabin crew in Italy are also striking but a spokesman for the airline said this was not expected to affect the “Italian-based schedule”.Unions in all four countries are asking that Ryanair staff be employed according to the national legislation of the country they operate in, rather than that of Ireland as is currently the case.