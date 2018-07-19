CM calls for law against power pilferage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Dost Muhammad has stressed the need for a formal and effective law against electricity power theft and decided to promulgate an ordinance against power theft in the province.
He was talking to Chief Executive Pesco Dr Muhammad Amjad, who called on him here at Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said a handout. The CM directed to resolve the issue of low voltage.
