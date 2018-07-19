Caretakers asked not to shut internet, mobile service on polls day

Islamabad : Digital Rights Foundation and Bolo Bhi fears the blocking of internet and mobile networks in the run up to and during the general elections 2018 in Pakistan, and called on the caretaker government of Pakistan to ensure mobile and digital accessibility, protection of freedom of speech, and the right to association as citizens exercise their democratic and civic duties on July 25, 2018.

“We, as the citizens of Pakistan, are not new to the idea of total and partial network shutdowns that affect the way people communicate in current technologically advanced times, and unreasonable attempts like internet shutdowns to conceal security lapses go against the constitution of Pakistan,” a statement issued by Digital Rights Foundation stated on Tuesday.

They stated that internet shutdowns have not proven to contribute substantial benefits towards national security and/or against terrorism. In fact, they promote chaos among people at the receiving end of this violation of their fundamental right to free speech as guaranteed under Article 19, and the right to information under Article 19-A, and have been declared illegal by the Islamabad High Court earlier this year.

Internet, they stated, has become a primary source of information for the people of Pakistan, and often times we see mainstream media adopting news from online platforms. The ambulatory nature of the mobile-based internet allows for everyone to contribute news for the people, and makes way for misinformation to be rejected through evidence-based reporting.

A graph of the recent mobile networks shutdown in Lahore on July 13, 2018, developed by NetBlocks by measuring the intent of disruption in the city, depicts internet and telecommunications suspension at a time of crisis when access to information was most vital. Working together, the signatories will continue to observe internet connectivity across Pakistan throughout the election period.

“We demand that protecting the fundamental rights to speech, assembly, and association as promised under the Constitution of Pakistan be held above anything, and suggest that the caretaker government take reasonable on-ground security measures to ensure safety of citizens accordingly instead of cutting off citizens from each other” the statement concluded.