‘Zardari, Gilani behind PPP’s collapse’

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan People’s Party were taking their last breaths.

Talking to journalists here at Qasim Bagh Stadium after a visit to the venue where PTI chairman Imran Khan is going to address a public meeting on Friday (tomorrow), he said the PML-N and the PPP had been practically smashed and the PTI will clean sweep the upcoming elections.

Qureshi said Shahbaz Sharif had deviated from the narrative of Mian Nawaz Sharif as he dismissed his social media team which was busy propagating Nawaz Sharif’s narrative. This is the major change happened in the PML-N indicating its decline.

PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has buried the philosophy of ZulfiKar Ali Bhutto while Yousaf Raza Gilani was equally responsible for the PPP collapse, he said. He said Zardari had ousted the close comrades of Benazir Bhutto from the party one-by-one. He has centralised all powers to him in PPP and he awarded limited powers to Bilawal Bhutto, which is of prime reason for PPP failures in Punjab.

The PTI leader welcomed Bilawal Bhutto’s proposal for new social contract, saying it is a positive thinking. “If it is a new contract for the democracy, the PTI will support it and if it is part of new bargain then PTI will not become part of it,” he declared. He said the people of Punjab had rejected the PPP and the party must realise the ground reality.