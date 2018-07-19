LHC decision hampers campaign of Bharwana

JHANG: The election campaign of PTI ticket-holder for NA-115, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, has been affected following the disqualification of party ticket-holder for PP-126, Rashida Yaqoob Sheikh, by a Lahore High Court double bench.

The nomination papers of Rashida Yaqoob were rejected by the returning officer but the Lahore High Court conditionally allowed her to contest the election.

She was allotted the election symbol and she once again started her campaign with NA-115 candidate Ghulam Bibi Bharwana. They were conducting corner meetings and door-to-door campaigns to increase their vote bank. A day before, the Lahore High Court double bench upheld the RO’s decision and disqualified Rashida Yaqoob as the candidate of PP-126.

Following the LHC decision, the PTI leadership had cancelled her party ticket and awarded to Dr Abul Hassan to contest from PP-126. After her disqualification, Rashida Yaqoob during a corner meeting on Wednesday said she would file appeal in the Supreme Court. She asked her supporters to continue their support to Ghulam Bibi Bharwana. Ms Yaqoob’s opponent candidates Sheraz Akram (independent), Asif Dhudhi (PML-N) and Mauvia Azam Tariq (independent) are more confident about their win in the current situation.

The PPP announced its support to Sheikh Waqas Akram (independent) from NA-115 against PTI’s Ghulam Bibi Bharwana.