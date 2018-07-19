Education, healthcare key to uplift

LALAMUSA: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development, and Environment Saeedullah Babar Wednesday said education and healthcare were the key to development. Talking to reporters, the minister said the caretaker government was fully aware of its responsibilities. The minister inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in the lawn of DC Office. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tauseef Dilshad Khatana was also present on the occasion.

Three die

FAISALABAD: Three persons were killed in separate incidents here on Wednesday. Maqsood Ahmed, property dealer of Chak 235/RLB, was gunned down by six armed persons when he was on his way to the city to bring medicine for her ailing wife. The Sadr police have registered a murder case against six nominated persons.

A married woman of Chak 263/RB, Shamim Akhtar was killed when she fell from the motorcycle and was crushed to death by a following speeding vehicle. Her husband received serious injuries and was shifted to hospital. In another road accident, Qaiser Ali of Chak 275/RB was killed when a tractor trolley hit the rickshaw he was travelling in. Three persons were injured in the accident.