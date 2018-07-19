21 PML-N activists booked for attacking police

TOBA TEK SINGHL Pir Mahal city police Wednesday registered a case against 21 PML-N activists for allegedly attacking a police team and forcibly securing the release of an arrested union council chairman and PML-N leader, Mian Naeem Hashim, from police custody.

According to FIR, police had arrested Naeem Hashim on July 13 in a bid to stop him from taking the PML-N activists to Lahore to receive former premier Nawaz Sharif at Lahore airport. The accused persons attacked the police party and got him released from the police custody. No arrests have so far been made till this report was filed.

Strike: Pesticide and fertilizer dealers Wednesday observed a strike at Pirmahal on Wednesday against a price control magistrate, Protesters’ leader Dilshad Ahmad told reporters that an agriculture department officer having powers of a price control magistrate raided the shop of Muhammad Asif in grain market at Pirmahal and fined him Rs Rs50,000 and also sent him to jail for five days.

He urged the Deputy Commissioner to take action against the officer for his alleged wrong doing.

held: Pirmahal police Wednesday arrested five political activists on charges of violating the Election Commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct.

The accused were using loudspeaker during an election campaign of Saima Sarwar for PP-123, a ticket holder of Muttahidda Majlis Amal (MMA) at Ghousia Chowk, Pirmahal.