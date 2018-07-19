Fazl urges people to vote for MMA

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday urged the people to vote for the religious parties’ alliance, which would enforce Shariah after coming into power.

Addressing an election-related public meeting in Katch village, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the country had been ruled by the government for the last 70 years by the forces which had no love for the religion. “This is why the Islamic system cannot be enforced in Pakistan,” he went on to add

The MMA candidate for PK-96, Abdul Haleem Qasuria, a known social figure, Faisal Ali Khan, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F leader Ahmad Khan Kamrani were present on the occasion as well.