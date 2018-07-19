Chevron Pakistan inaugurates: Phase-1 modernization of its lubricants blending plant

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited (CPLPL) held an inauguration ceremony for Phase 1 modernization and expansion of its Lubricants Blending Plant situated at West Wharf, Karachi. The expansion project is an investment of more than Rs. 2 billion spanned over 3 years and reinforces Chevron’s commitment to long-term growth in the Pakistan market.
The ceremony was attended by CPLPL’s regional and in-country leadership, including Mrs. Colleen Cervantes, President Lubricants – Chevron Corporation. “Pakistan is a key growth market for Chevron Corporation and we see a lot of potential in this country. The huge investment in the expansion of our plant and infrastructure is a testament of our long-term commitment to extend our footprint in this market,” said Mrs. Cervantes.
The inauguration ceremony marked the commissioning of Chevron’s new state-of-the-art infrastructure, including the fully automated, high-tech blending systems. The expansion project will significantly enhance production capacity with improved efficiency and reliability.
Phase 1 of the project entails blending capability enhancements, with plans to increase the filling, packaging and warehousing capacity in the next phase.***
