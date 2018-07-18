CJ assures Diamer Bhasha affectees of compensation

ISLAMABAD: Affectees of Diamer Bhasha Dam had a meeting with Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar during his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan. They presented application to the chief justice that their land was acquired for construction of dam but they have not yet been awarded compensation and requested that authorities concerned may be directed to release the compensation. Chief Justice assured that their issues will be resolved in accordance with law. Moreover, the chief justice visited different areas of Gilgit-Baltistan including Naltar, Hunza’s Altit and Baltit forts and Attabad Lake and was warmly welcomed by the locals. People also discussed their issues with the chief justice freely and gave him applications for redress of their grievances.