Nankana upset Lahore by 3-0 in football clash: Lahore Inter-District U-16 Boys C’ship begins

LAHORE: The competitions of Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship got under way at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti inaugurated the championship at Mini Hockey Stadium Nishtar Park Sports Complex. Muhammad Anees Sheikh and other top officials were also present on this occasion.

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is holding Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship under the slogan of ‘Green and Healthy Punjab’ and with the collaboration of sports associations. On the opening day, Lahore defeated Nankana Sahib by 2-0 in the inaugural hockey match at Mini Hockey Stadium Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC).

Lahore boys demonstrated wonderful ball control and dodging skills in the first match of the championship. Strikers Abdul Mannan and Haseeb struck one goal each for the winning team. In the football event, Nankana Sahib upset Lahore by 3-0 at Lahore Football Academy, Johar Town.

The schedule of July 18 matches:Table tennis: Lahore vs Nankana Sahib 10:00am at Gymnasium Hall, NPSC.Sheikhupura vs Kasur 12:00 noon at Gymnasium Hall, NPSC.

Hockey: Lahore vs Kasur 3:30pm at Mini Hockey StadiumSheikhupura vs Nankana Sahib 05:00pm at Mini Hockey Stadium

Football: Lahore vs Kasur at 3:15pm at Lahore Football Academy Johar TownSheikhupura vs Nankana Sahib at 4:30pm at Lahore Football Academy Johar Town

Volleyball: Lahore vs Kasur at 4:00pm at Gymnasium Hall, NPSCSheikhupura vs Nankana Sahib at 6:00pm at Gymnasium Hall, NPSC

Badminton: Lahore vs Nankana Sahib at 10:00am at Gymnasium Hall, NPSCSheikhupura vs Kasur at 12:00 noon at Gymnasium Hall, NPSC.

The taekwondo and wrestling competitions will be held at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium from July 18 to 19. The competitions of taekwondo will be staged in 45kg, 48kg, 53kg, 55kg, 59kg, 63kg, 68kg and 73kg weight categories while the wrestling championship will be competed in 36kg, 42kg, 46kg, 50kg, 54kg, 58kg, 63kg and 69kg weight categories.