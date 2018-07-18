Hasan’s neck muscle sprained

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali got his neck muscle sprained in his unique way of celebration after taking the wicket.

Hasan hobbled off the field in pain during the match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Monday. The Pakistani swinger injured himself after scalping a wicket with a ‘bomb explosion’-type celebration.

Ali launched into the celebration after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe’s Ryan Murray in the 37th over of the match. Ali got Ryan Murray’s off stump cartwheeling towards wicketkeeper-captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

He then went off into his trademark celebration – the ‘bomb explosion’. Almost immediately, he clutched his neck in pain, and his teammates rushed over to check on him. After receiving a bit of attention, he stopped in his tracks while trying to walk back. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed that his injury doesn’t look serious and will most likely play the third ODI.