Wed July 18, 2018
Islamabad

July 18, 2018

Thesis defence

Islamabad : Muhammad Awais, Ph.D scholar of Business Administration Department, Iqra University, H-9 Campus, will defend his Ph.D dissertation titled ‘Antecedents of Emotional Biases of Investors in the Stock Market of Pakistan (PSX) along with the Scale Development of Emotional Biases’ on Monday (July 19), at 2:30 p.m., says a press release.

Muhammad Awais has completed his Ph.D dissertation under supervision of Dr. Kashif-ur-Rehman.

