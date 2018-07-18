Cop commits suicide over suspension

LAHORE: A a police assistant sub-inspector committed suicide by shooting himself on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as ASI Imtiaz. He served at Baghbanpura Investigation Wing. He was depressed allegedly upon being suspended and admonished by the Cantt Investigation SP. Later, he ended his life by shooting himself. The body has been removed to morgue.

Body found: A 30-year-old man, unidentified so far, was found dead in the Shafiqabad police area on Tuesday. Passersby spotted his body at Bagh Munshi Ladha and informed police. arrested: Manawan police arrested five persons and seized arms from their possession. The arrested accused were identified as Sadiq, Imran, Ali Raza, Azeem and Raza. Police seized seven rifles, three pistols and 1,605 bullets from their possession.

Fire: A fire broke out in a cloth warehouse in the Gajjumata area on Tuesday. The cause of the fire was stated to be a short circuit. Firefighters extinguished it after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported.

PHP: The Punjab Highway Patrol additional inspector general has appreciated the performance of PHP personnel for handing over missing children to their heirs. He asked the officers to keep the social service up with zeal. PHP handed over 39 missing and abducted children to their families in June 2018. Four children were handed over to their families in Lahore region, six in Gujranwala, five in Faisalabad, two in Sargodha, five in Rawalpindi, seven in Multan, eight in DG Khan and one in Bahawalpur.