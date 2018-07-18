Office of independent candidate in PK-85 Karak attacked

KARAK: The election office of an independent candidate Javed Iqbal Khattak was attacked and closed down by force.

Video of the attack went viral on the social media and the local people said on Tuesday that the office of Jamiat Uelma-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) dissident and an independent candidate from PK-85 Karak-I Javed Iqbal Khattak was attacked by stick-bearing people in Banda Daud Shah tehsil.

The attackers forced the political activists and supporters of the candidate present in the office to leave it. They set on fire the flags of the candidate and used abusive language against his supporters. The attackers also chanted slogans in favour of another independent candidate Colonel (r) Muhammad Khan. Javed Iqbal and other political activists condemned the incident and termed it an open violation of the code of conduct of election.