Polls rigging to cause a storm in country, warns Shahbaz

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President, Shahbaz Sharif, has said the Punjab's caretaker government has become a puppet of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “If the elections are rigged, the PML-N will not spare anyone for stealing the public mandate, and it will stir a storm which the country cannot afford,” he warned.

Addressing a large public gathering at Noshehra Virkan, Shahbaz said the PML-N would not allow anyone to rig the elections and those planning to do so should give up their nefarious designs. He said a huge number of people took to the streets on July 13, and all the independent polls, show the PML-N is winning the elections.

Addressing the charged crowd, he said the roaring sea of people would teach a lesson to the one who called them "donkeys". “The best revenge for such insulting remarks by the PTI chief is that all of you vote for the PML-N on July 25 and teach him a lesson through a humiliating defeat,” said Shahbaz. He told the people that the PML-N government added 11,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid, which has solved the issue of power outages.

Earlier, a short documentary depicting the PML-N development projects completed from 2013 to 2018 was shown to the crowd. “If elected, we will defeat India in the field of education, health and public welfare,” he promised. He promised making fertilizers more economical, besides giving more interest-free loans to the farmers and subsidizing tube-wells.