Aqeel thrashes Zohaib in EAM & SEM Memorial Tennis

KARACHI: Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan won his match in the first round of men’s singles in the 2nd EAM & SEM Memorial National Tennis Championship at Karachi Gymkhana on Tuesday.

Aqeel thrashed Zohaib Gul from Hyderabad 6-0, 6-0. In other matches, Munir Ashiq smashed Wawel Raza 6-1, 6-2; Tahirullah Khan from KP beat M A Saeed 6-2, 7-5; Zeeshan Ashraf defeated Saqib Hayat of SNGPL 6-3, 7-5; Robin Das of Customs won against Jalaluddin from Mirpurkhas 6-2, 7-6(2); Yousuf Khalil beat Ikramullah 6-3 (retired); Farhan Altaf overpowered Irfanullah of PAF 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; Abdul Haider defeated M Ali 7-6, 6-4; Izhar Ifikhar from KP beat Shahlamaan 6-4, 6-2; Waqas Malik thrashed Amir Qamar 6-1, 6-3; M Shoaib smashed Ibrahim Iltifat 6-1, 6-1; and M Abil beat Abdullah from KP 6-1, 6-1.

In under-16 round one, A Samad Areejo beat Saim Danish 5-7, 6-0, 6-2; Zainul Abibin Asif defeated Hasan Mustafa 6-2, 6-3; and Kamran Khan from KP won against. Ibadurrehman 6-2, 6-2.

In under-14 singles main round, Rayyan Khan beat Farhan Khalil 6-3, 6-4; Abdullah Khan beat Ayan Yousuf 6-0, 6-0; Haris Tariq beat Abdullah Imran 6-2, 6-2; and Saim Danish beat Ibrahim Qureshi 6-0, 6-0.