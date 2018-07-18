Croatia’s fight

The finale of Fifa World Cup 2018 was watched by millions of football fans on Sunday (July 15). Although Croatia lost the final and France managed to win the title, the team won the hearts of millions of people around the world.

Throughout the tournament, Croatia played exceptionally well. Its confidence didn’t falter in front of strong teams – or the favourites of the tournament. The Croatian team deserved the encouraging welcome that they received when they returned home as they put up a great fight throughout the tournament.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi