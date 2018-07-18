Wed July 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Croatia’s fight

The finale of Fifa World Cup 2018 was watched by millions of football fans on Sunday (July 15). Although Croatia lost the final and France managed to win the title, the team won the hearts of millions of people around the world.

Throughout the tournament, Croatia played exceptionally well. Its confidence didn’t falter in front of strong teams – or the favourites of the tournament. The Croatian team deserved the encouraging welcome that they received when they returned home as they put up a great fight throughout the tournament.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar