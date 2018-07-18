Without merit

Blatant nepotism in Pakistan has widened the gap between the country’s haves and have-nots. Without having regard for merit-based recruitment, influential people favour their friends and relatives by giving them high-paying jobs. The reason why there is a rise in employment opportunities is that many vacant posts are filled without being advertised.

People should protest against this injustice. Since the elections are near, we can take steps to change the system. We should make sure that any person who is accused of favouring his or her friends is not voted into power. Our collective efforts can rid Pakistan of such practices.

Wasi Mohsin

Karachi