Election 2018

The 2018 elections are significant in the political history of Pakistan for a number of reasons. With prominent electables and stalwarts out of the election race, the shadow of uncertainty regarding the free and fair conduct of elections is prevalent. Amid the chaos and deteriorating law and order situation, one factor that continues to remain constant through the course of election campaign is the traditional blaming of political opponents for the predominant issues rather than addressing them and providing a roadmap for their solution. Election candidates have so far paid little to no attention to promoting their manifestos or providing a clear tentative plan for future course of action in the context of tackling the problems that are currently faced by Pakistan. The conventional approach of mudslinging and character assassination among political rivals must stop. An environment of healthy debates ought to be promoted in order to bring about a change in true sense.

Mashal Riaz

Islamabad