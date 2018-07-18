Oil slips

Tokyo : Oil prices fell for a second day on Tuesday as worries about possible disruptions to supply eased and as investors focused on potential damage to global growth from the festering Sino-U.S. trade spat.

Brent crude futures fell 32 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $71.52 a barrel by 0638 GMT to the lowest since April 17.

The Brent crude futures fell 4.6 percent on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 31 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $67.75 a barrel.

They declined 4.2 percent on Monday.

"It is growth fears all around and more about concerns that trade worries will come back and bite," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney. "(Oil trading) volumes are abysmal and there is very little commitment at current levels."