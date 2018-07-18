Govt assures protection to data

ISLAMABAD: The ministry of finance assured all applicants making declarations under the tax amnesty scheme “that the information provided by them shall remain strictly confidential and the guarantees provided under the scheme shall be abided in letter and spirit”.

“Leakage of information by anyone about declarants/declarations under the scheme is punishable, on conviction, by a fine not less than five hundred thousand rupees but not exceeding one million rupees or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or with both,” the finance ministry said in a statement.