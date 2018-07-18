Wed July 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt assures protection to data

ISLAMABAD: The ministry of finance assured all applicants making declarations under the tax amnesty scheme “that the information provided by them shall remain strictly confidential and the guarantees provided under the scheme shall be abided in letter and spirit”.

“Leakage of information by anyone about declarants/declarations under the scheme is punishable, on conviction, by a fine not less than five hundred thousand rupees but not exceeding one million rupees or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or with both,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar