‘Super Rugby video review not working’

WELLINGTON: Governing body SANZAAR ordered a review of Super Rugby’s video refereeing system Monday, admitting the current system is “clearly not working” after a string of contentious decisions. Coaches and pundits have expressed concerns in recent weeks that the television match official (TMO) is becoming increasingly influential and undermining the on-field referee.

SANZAAR, which oversees Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship, said it had major concerns about the way TMO protocols were being implemented. “The protocols are clearly not working and a specific review is required in this area,” chief executive Andy Marinos said in a statement.

“SANZAAR believes the appointed referee needs to remain the key decision maker on the field and that TMO interventions only provide context to the match officials’ decision making.” SANZAAR said the concerns had been highlighted over the past month, although it did not cite specific cases.