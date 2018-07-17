Several upsets in Lahore races

LAHORE: There were several upsets during the day at the Lahore Race Club late Sunday evening with the favourites slipping to lower positions and some of the unknown taking the top slots.

In the opening race there was no favourite but some of them were known for their past performances and win took Dancing Baby, London Queen and Da Vinci side with the three taking first second and third places. respectively. In the second race, Tiger Jutt was the winner and was followed by Mahmoor Princess at second place. One of the favouirtes Leeza Princess came third while the favourite for the top position became fourth Killing Eyes.

In the third race Uzair Prince was favourite and was also the winner. Baa Atybar unexpectedly took the second position and Sweet Miracle was third. Surprisingly Golra Pride secured the first place in the fourth race with Neeli De Malika getting the second position. The third position of the race went to Baa Wafaa. The fifth and one of the main races saw the favourite Satpara getting to the top but the second place was a surprise for with Buzkushi taking and another favourite Fancy Boy finished third. The sixth race of the day had also had surprise win from Bajwa Choice and Gondal Prince who were first and second while the favourite Banjo was last among the top three. The final and seventh race of the day was also an unexpected win for Sparking at the first place and was followed by Carry On Jutta as second position while Rashk-e-Qamar was third.