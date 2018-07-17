Malaysia’s Najib to re-file lawsuits against top 1MDB investigators

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian premier Najib Razak will file fresh civil suits against three investigators of a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB, after he withdrew his earlier applications against them on Monday. Najib and his family have faced intense scrutiny since a shock defeat in a May election by his former mentor-turned-foe, Mahathir Mohamad, who reopened an investigation into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) after becoming prime minister. Najib´s initial suits came days before he was arrested and charged over suspicious transactions at SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. Najib, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing regarding 1MDB and SRC, pleaded not guilty. The three suits were withdrawn after pretrial hearings to allow Najib to file fresh suits, state news agency Bernama on Monday quoted lawyer Alice Loke Yee Ching, who was acting for the government, as saying.