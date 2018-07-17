Tue July 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

LG functionaries’ suspension notified

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday notified the suspension of all local government functionaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till 25th July.

According to an official handout, all local government functionaries shall remain suspended.

The government shall ensure that the usual functions of sanitation and cleanliness don’t get affected during the period of suspension.

It was revealed in a circular issued by secretary Provincial Delimitation Authority Local Government & Rural Development Authority marked to all administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, director general, Local Government & Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and secretary Local Council Board, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar