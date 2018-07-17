Naval chief chairs Bahria University BoG meeting

Islamabad: The 39th scheduled meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Bahria University was held on Monday at Bahria University here, says a press release.

The meeting was chaired by Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi NI (M), Chief of the Naval Staff/ Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Board of Governors of Bahria University and attended by the board members. As part of the agenda, a detailed briefing was given on the progress of various ongoing projects, with special reference to growth in academic disciplines, infra-structure enhancement and budget etc.

BoG chairman appreciated the efforts of the university for focusing on students grooming through academic teachings and BU core values of integrity, creativity and excellence. He also appreciated the academic benchmarks being raised in the university aligned with its strategic vision and mission.

The Chairman and Board of Governors also welcomed newly appointed Rector Vice Admiral (r) Muhammad Shafiq HI (M) in his first BoG meeting and extended their best wishes for his vision of achieving excellence in education and research.