‘Punjab to plant 30m saplings in three months’

LAHORE: The Punjab government has set a target of planting 30 million saplings in three months during the ongoing tree plantation campaign.

Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani said this on Monday while planting a sapling in Civil Secretariat as part of the campaign. The Chief Secretary said necessary instructions had been issued to the departments and deputy commissioner to make tree plantation campaign a success. “The objective of the campaign is to promote plantation. Citizens should take part in this activity with zeal and zest,” he said.

He said controlling environment pollution was a service to humanity; tree plantation was imperative to control growing environmental pollution. There was a need to work on emergent basis to protect environment, he added.

He asked the authorities concerned to launch an awareness campaign regarding controlling air pollution and benefits of tree plantation. He also stressed to look after the saplings, after plantation, so it could reach its full stature.