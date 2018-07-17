Motorway police start disaster response training with Rescue 1122

LAHORE: Helping the distressed road users is first priority of motorway police and it is because of this very virtue that this force has earned good name all over the world.

Periodic training programmes are being arranged to build capacity of the officers and enhance their professional capabilities, said National Highways & Motorway Police IG Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on launching ceremony of joint programme with Rescue 1122 for training in Community Actions for Disaster Response Training Programme at Emergency Services Centre.

On this occasion, Inspector General, NH&MP, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said in most of the situations law enforcement officers are first on the scene and can minimise damage with some very basic yet essential skills.

The IG Motorway said motorway police is the department who is first responder to the injured of any traffic accident on national highways and is quite helpful in saving many precious lives by providing first aid to them.

He said officers of motorway police will be trained on professional lines in respect of first aid, fire safety and other emergencies in Rescue 1122 Centres prevailing all over Punjab. He added that with the continuously evolving threat paradigm, it is essential to train our officers in rendering medical assistance. Even if a person is stabilised long enough for medical professional to take care of, a life can be saved.

All officers of motorway police will be trained as “Master Trainers” in basic training of emergency management through Basic Life Support Program & Community Actions for Disaster Response Training Program. These Master Trainers will further impart training to the remaining officers and officials of the force all over the country, the IG said.

He added that motorway police and Rescue 1122 are departments whose ultimate objects are based on public service and help and both departments will continue to work together in order to achieve these basic objects. He said both departments have already signed an MoU in respect of sharing infrastructure, resources, database and public service programmes and this mutual cooperation will be further strengthened in upcoming times.

Earlier, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer warmly welcomed IG NH&MP Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and appreciated his meritorious services for the public. He said Rescue 1122 and motorway police are two sister organisations which are widely respected by the public just because of true public service by helping the victims of emergencies without any discrimination of social status, caste, creed and colour. At the end of the event, the IG along with DG Rescue visited practical rescue operation and stalls.

DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, DIG N-5 Central Ahmad Arslan Malik, DIG North Mehboob Aslam, SSP North Salman Ahmad Khan, SSP Masroor Alam Kolachi, DD (HR) Dr Fawad Shahzad Mirza and other officers/officials of motorway police and rescue 1122 were present.