Tue July 17, 2018
Business

REUTERS
July 17, 2018

Indonesian trade balance swings back

JAKARTA: Indonesia's trade balance returned to a larger-than-expected surplus in June, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday. Southeast Asia´s largest economy had a $1.74 billion surplus in June, compared to May´s revised deficit of $1.45 billion, the bureau said.

A Reuters poll had estimated a $650 million surplus. Annual export growth in June was 11.47 percent, weaker than analysts´ median forecast, with total export value at $13 billion.

