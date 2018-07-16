Dozens injured as Iraqi protesters clash with police

BASRA, Iraq: Dozens of demonstrators were wounded in southern Iraq on Sunday in clashes with police as protests over unemployment and a lack of basic services entered a second week, officials said.

The protests hit several provinces including Basra, despite Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announcing fresh funds and pledges of investment for the oil-rich but neglected region. The internet was of service across the country on Sunday for the second consecutive day. In the city of Basra, demonstrators tried to storm the governor's headquarters but were dispersed by police who fired tear gas at them, an AFP reporter said. Police also fired tear gas at stone-throwing demonstrators who tried to push their way into the Zubeir oil field south of the city, the reporter said.