Mon July 16, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2018

Nine human traffickers held

GUJRANWALA: The FIA teams, during a crackdown against human traffickers, Sunday arrested nine more accused here from different cities.

FIA deputy director Mufakhir Adeel told that the FIA team conducted raids at Sialkot, Hafizabad and Gujranwala and arrested nine accused. The accused are Salamat Khan, Atif Iqbal, Salman Qayyum, Kashif Ali, Zaigham Ahsan, M Shahrukh, Saqib Hameed, Ihalimd Hussain and Salman Aslam. All of them were allegedly involved in illegally sending people abroad. They were wanted to the FIA in various cases.

