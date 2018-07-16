MWM, PAT announce support to PTI candidates

TOBA TEK SINGH: Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) has announced supporting PTI candidate Chaudhry M Ashfaq for NA-112 and Saeed Ahmed Saeedi for PP-121.

After its office bearers meeting held in central Imam Bargah, Addressing a press conference after the meeting of its office-bearers here on Sunday, MWM tehsil general secretary Rana Naeem Abbas and others said that this decision had unanimously been taken by the MWM local organisation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) has also decided to support all PTI ticket-holders in the district. The decision was taken during a meeting which was presided over by party district president Khalid Hafeez Bhutta.

IMRAN DUE TOMORROW: PTI chief Imran Khan is expected to visit here on Tuesday (tomorrow). The local PTI office-bearers told that Khan will address a big public gathering here.