Quackery outlets sealed

Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed more than 4,650 quackery outlets out of more than 14,500 treatment centres visited since mid-April following the Supreme Court’s orders in this regard. According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the district administrations had also inspected more than 2,900 premises, and sealed over 1,400 outlets according to the Punjab Healthcare Commission Act 2010. Collectively, since April 17, both the PHC and district authorities had inspected about 17,500 treatment centres, and sealed over 6,000 quacks’ businesses. The PHC teams had sealed 784 quackery outlets in Lahore, 372 in Faisalabad, 312 in Sheikhupura, 304 in Kasur , 274 in Gujranwala, 191 in Sargodha, 172 each in Sahiwal and Sialkot and 171 in Rawalpindi.