Mon July 16, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 16, 2018

Binder opens Moto2 account in Germany

SACHSENRING, Germany: South African Brad Binder (KTM) won his first Moto2 Grand Prix on Sunday in Germany ahead of Spain’s Joan Mir and his Kalex teammate Luca Marini.

Binder finished 0.779 seconds ahead of Mir who held off Marini, Valentino Rossi’s half brother, by 0.154 seconds. "I felt I had a little more power than the others so I decided to go for it and make a break," Binder said.

"I was afraid I made a mistake. When it got to 10 laps to go I had zero rear tyre left. I could hardly touch the throttle." Binder was not the only one to make a breakthrough. Twenty-year-old Marini, gained his first top three finish."My fantastic first podium," Marini said.

