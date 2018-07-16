Mon July 16, 2018
World

REUTERS
July 16, 2018

Share

Two protesters killed in clashes with Iraqi security forces

BAGHDAD: Two protesters were killed in clashes with Iraqi security forces in the town of Samawa on Sunday, a police official said, amid growing unrest in southern cities over poor public services and widespread corruption. “Hundreds of people tried to storm a courthouse. Shots were fired towards us. It was not clear who was shooting. We had no choice but to open fire,” said the police official.

