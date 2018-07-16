Protest against gas loadshedding in Nankana

NANKANA SAHIB: A large number of residents of Shad Bagh Colony, Housing Colony and Mohallah Balilah of Nankana city protested outside the Sui gas office over prolonged suspension of gas supply here on Sunday.

They chanted slogans against the department. Talking to journalists, the protesters said they were facing the gas loadshedding for the last one month. They said they had registered their complaints several times but to no avail. They alleged that the former MNA did not pay heed towards this necessary issue. They said gas pipes had also burst from many places and filthy sewage water comes through these pipes instead of gas. They demanded the high-ups to look into this matter forthwith.