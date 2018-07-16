305 polling stations in Rawalpindi declared highly sensitive

Rawalpindi: City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan expressed his firm desire to provide fool proof security to all the political parties for forthcoming general election scheduled to be held on July 25.

Talking to this agency, CPO said that political parties should cooperate with the city administration in respect of holding general elections in the district in a peaceful manner. He said that 2,579 polling stations in Rawalpindi were categorised as A, B and C for security purposes. Of these, 305 highly sensitive polling stations fall in A category, 404 less sensitive in B, and the remaining 1,870 fall in C category, he added. The CPO said that election commission code of conduct would be implemented in letter and spirit adding that no one would be allowed to exhibit arms and disturb the peaceful atmosphere. He said that strict action would be taken against the violators. He said that special security would be deployed to provide cover to the election rallies. Police prepared election security plan following the directions of government and ECP, Abbas added. He said that the police would not influence the election process at any stage.

The CPO said he held meetings with the SHOs of all the police stations and ordered them to utilize all resources maintain law and order situation during election. The Rawalpindi city has been decorated with colourful banners, stickers and portraits of the political parties leaders, the candidates have already launched comprehensive campaign, corner meetings to attract the voters.

The portraits of candidates belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-(N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Awami Muslim League (AML) and of those contesting independently can be seen everywhere.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a code of conduct on June 22 to set the size of portraits at 2x3, banners at 3x9 feet, posters18x23 inches and handbills should not be larger than 6x9 inches.

There is also a ban on the use of panaflex banners and posters as well as wall chalking. On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Jehangir, who is also the officer appointed by ECP to monitor elections, the assistant commissioner visited the main roads of the city and issued strict orders that all oversized political signboards, banners and posters be removed.