Mon July 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PU teachers condemn terror acts

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Academic Staff Association (PUASA) has condemned the recent incidents of terrorism in Mastung and Bannu and offered condolences to the bereaved families. In a press release issued on Sunday, the PUASA office-bearers said the entire teaching community stood with their Baloch and Pakhtun brethren. They also prayed for the departed souls.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar