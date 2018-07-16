PU teachers condemn terror acts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab University’s Academic Staff Association (PUASA) has condemned the recent incidents of terrorism in Mastung and Bannu and offered condolences to the bereaved families. In a press release issued on Sunday, the PUASA office-bearers said the entire teaching community stood with their Baloch and Pakhtun brethren. They also prayed for the departed souls.
LAHORE: Punjab University’s Academic Staff Association (PUASA) has condemned the recent incidents of terrorism in Mastung and Bannu and offered condolences to the bereaved families. In a press release issued on Sunday, the PUASA office-bearers said the entire teaching community stood with their Baloch and Pakhtun brethren. They also prayed for the departed souls.
Comments