Panel to discuss BS programme in Islamabad colleges

Islamabad: The Board of Faculty of Social Sciences will meet tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Quaid-i-Azam University to discuss the recommendations for the launch of four-year Bachelor of Studies programme in Islamabad's government college. The public sector graduate and postgraduate colleges of Islamabad Capital Territory have been affiliated with the QAU since 2012.

Previously, the University of Punjab, Lahore, conducted their exams. In the Tuesday meeting, the board will consider the launch of BS in Economics, English, Persian, Fine Arts, Education, Islamic Studies, Pakistan Studies, Geography, Psychology, Mass Communication, Home Economics & Management Sciences, and Urdu in Islamabad's colleges.

The agenda and meeting notices have been circulated among heads of the colleges.

According to the Higher Education Commission policy, no university will be allowed to offer four-year BA/BSc programmes after 2018 and MA/MSc programmes after the 2020 academic year. In this light, the ICT colleges will induct the last batch of BA/BSc this year saying goodbye to the traditional BA/BSc programme.