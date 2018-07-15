Tanzania’s Opp says about 20 of itsmembers arrested

NAIROBI: Tanzania’s main opposition party said about 20 of its members, including anMP,were arrested on Saturday in the south of the country over claims they were “fomenting trouble”. Lawmaker FrankMwakajoka was arrested in his office in southern Tunduma after going to ask for forms for his party´s candidates to take part in partialmunicipal elections in August, said party secretary general Vincent Mashinji. “We don´t understand the reasons behind this arrest,” said Mashinji, adding police had arrested “20 other members of Chadema who were gathered in a local office of the party to prepare these election”. “According to the initial information we have, the police are saying they were fomenting trouble,” he added. HARSHER CONDITIONS FOR PRISONERS: Tanzanian President JohnMagufuli ordered that prisoners be made to work “day and night”, that conjugal visits be ended and that lazy inmates should be “kicked”. The leader, who has come under fire from rights groups over his authoritarian leadership style and a crackdown on freedoms, was speaking at the inauguration of new prisons chief Faustine Martin Kasike.—AFP