Sun July 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

A
APP
July 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two brothers drown in canal

MUZAFFARGARH: Two brothers drowned when their cycle slipped into Taleri Canal here on Saturday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, Mureed of Dari Syedanwali along with his 13-year-old brother Nazeer were returning home from a tuition centre when all of a sudden, their cycle slipped while crossing the bridge of Taleri Canal and they fell into it and drowned.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar