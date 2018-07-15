Two brothers drown in canal

MUZAFFARGARH: Two brothers drowned when their cycle slipped into Taleri Canal here on Saturday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, Mureed of Dari Syedanwali along with his 13-year-old brother Nazeer were returning home from a tuition centre when all of a sudden, their cycle slipped while crossing the bridge of Taleri Canal and they fell into it and drowned.