‘Leather industry largest export earning sector after textile’

LAHORE: Provincial Livestock and Dairy Development Minister Mian Nauman Kabeer has said Pakistan’s leather industry was the second largest export earning sector after textile.

At present, this sector is sharing almost $980million per year exports volume but has the potential to multiply this volume with improvement in quality and diversification. The industry plays a significant role in the economy. Quality-wise Pakistani leather is second to Italy in the world. In this context, it is necessary that the public should be informed that how to save the sacrificial animals’ skins on scientific grounds so our country could earn maximum foreign exchange. Livestock Department has initiated a roadmap to educate slaughterers and animal farmers.

The Minister said this in a seminar organised by provincial livestock and dairy development department at Town Hall regarding prevention of sacrificial animals’ skins during Eid-Ul-Azha for the promotion of leather industry. Pakistan Tanneries Association (PTA) Chairman Agha Saidaain, PTA Secretary Fahim Ahmad, Breeding Authority Registrar Dr Asif Sahi, Additional Director (livestock) Dr Zubair Bari, people attached with Lahore hide and skin market and representatives of welfare and religious organisations were also present on the occasion. The Minister said livestock & dairy development department was engaged in educating the public in preserving the animal’s skins on scientific grounds.